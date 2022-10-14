Winnipeg mayoral candidates tackle city finances

Send this page to someone via email

Over the course of the 2022 Winnipeg election campaign, Global News is sharing the various statements and pledges that are received from candidates for mayor.

The city’s financial situation is a top issue among the mayoral candidates in Winnipeg’s civic election, with several making statements Friday.

Glen Murray said, if elected, he’d “permanently fix” the situation by transforming the city’s finances.

Murray’s campaign called for the city to stop receiving a $121-million operating grant from the province, and allocate one point of Manitoba’s PST to the city without increasing the seven per cent PST rate.

“The problem cannot be fixed with current revenue, and should not solely be addressed with a band-aid approach by raising property taxes. Leadership, new thinking, and a new financial partnership with the Province removes the barriers to sustainable development and economic growth,” Murray said.

Kevin Klein said his plan to address the city’s finances includes changing Winnipeg’s budgeting operations.

If elected, Klein would appoint all city council members to the Budget Working Group to organize and draft any budgeting needs and follow a process to determine how dollars are spent.

Don Woodstock said he’d direct more funds to police to crack down on Winnipeg’s crime rates.

Woodstock said, if elected, he’d have the police budget revenue going to the city be instead used to financially support police.

“As mayor, I will restore law and order and give back to the police the power of the Police Act. There will be consequences for breaking the law regardless of who you are.”

Not all candidates issued statements Friday. There are 11 candidates in total vying for the mayoral seat.