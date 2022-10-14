Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg mayoral candidates tackle city finances

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 4:23 pm
The city's financial situation is a top issue among the mayoral candidates in Winnipeg's civic election. View image in full screen
The city's financial situation is a top issue among the mayoral candidates in Winnipeg's civic election. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Over the course of the 2022 Winnipeg election campaign, Global News is sharing the various statements and pledges that are received from candidates for mayor.

The city’s financial situation is a top issue among the mayoral candidates in Winnipeg’s civic election, with several making statements Friday.

Glen Murray said, if elected, he’d “permanently fix” the situation by transforming the city’s finances.

Murray’s campaign called for the city to stop receiving a $121-million operating grant from the province, and allocate one point of Manitoba’s PST to the city without increasing the seven per cent PST rate.

Read more: Winnipeg mayoral candidates address city’s homelessness crisis

“The problem cannot be fixed with current revenue, and should not solely be addressed with a band-aid approach by raising property taxes. Leadership, new thinking, and a new financial partnership with the Province removes the barriers to sustainable development and economic growth,” Murray said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Klein said his plan to address the city’s finances includes changing Winnipeg’s budgeting operations.

If elected, Klein would appoint all city council members to the Budget Working Group to organize and draft any budgeting needs and follow a process to determine how dollars are spent.

Don Woodstock said he’d direct more funds to police to crack down on Winnipeg’s crime rates.

Woodstock said, if elected, he’d have the police budget revenue going to the city be instead used to financially support police.

“As mayor, I will restore law and order and give back to the police the power of the Police Act. There will be consequences for breaking the law regardless of who you are.”

Not all candidates issued statements Friday. There are 11 candidates in total vying for the mayoral seat.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayoral race: Oct 12'
Winnipeg mayoral race: Oct 12
Property TaxWinnipeg MayorWinnipeg electionGlen MurrayKevin KleinWinnipeg taxeswinnpeg infrastructurewinnpieg budget
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers