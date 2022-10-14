Menu

Crime

Man facing charges in connection with multiple vehicle fires in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:07 pm
Brantford police charged a man with arson after multiple vehicle fires occurred early Oct. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Brantford police charged a man with arson after multiple vehicle fires occurred early Oct. 14, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing multiple charges following a slew of overnight vehicle fires in Brantford, Ont.

Police say five parked vehicles on Dalhousie Street were lit up sometime around 3:30 a.m. Friday and sustained extensive damage.

Flames were extinguished minutes later by Brantford Fire Department. There were no injuries reported.

Trending Now

Investigators say a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing six offences related to arson and mischief over $5,000.

