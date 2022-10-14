Man facing charges in connection with multiple vehicle fires in Brantford, Ont.

See more sharing options

A man is facing multiple charges following a slew of overnight vehicle fires in Brantford, Ont.

Police say five parked vehicles on Dalhousie Street were lit up sometime around 3:30 a.m. Friday and sustained extensive damage.

Flames were extinguished minutes later by Brantford Fire Department. There were no injuries reported.

Investigators say a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing six offences related to arson and mischief over $5,000.