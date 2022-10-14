ANALYSIS: With season to begin Friday, have Jets done enough?

Send this page to someone via email

And so it begins: Friday is game night for the Jets.

A new coach, a few new players … but is that enough?

Is it enough to get that Jets’ swagger back, where this arena was the toughest, loudest building in the NHL to play? Is it enough to re-kindle positive roles for Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, who have been such focal points this summer — more because of issues rather than answers?

Is it enough to put Connor Hellebuyck back in the Vezina conversation?

Pick any cliche you want: time will tell, proof is in the pudding, it doesn’t matter.

Jets fans — passionate Jets fans — need to see something to hold on to. The corporate community needs something to buy into. Everyone in the Jets’ office, from the receptionist to the president, knows it.

The power play has to be better, and for sure the penalty kill has to be much better. The defence, with Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk and Nate Schmidt, has to live up to their reputations. They’re great on paper, but last year, not so great on the ice.

New line combinations — and this team really does have two quality offensive lines in Scheifele, Connor and Ehlers and Dubois, Perfetti and Wheeler — might help.

A faster, more aggressive game plan might help.

We just aren’t sure, just yet, if it’s enough.

This is the most important year in the careers of this group of players as Jets. In fact, it might be the most important year for this club since it moved from Atlanta.