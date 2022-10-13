Menu

Canada

Tents and camp stoves a dangerous mix, say Kelowna RCMP as temperatures drop

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 8:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Tent fire at Kelowna homeless encampment'
Tent fire at Kelowna homeless encampment
On Thursday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP released surveillance video of a tent fire that morning at a homeless encampment near the Okanagan Rail Trail.

With the arrival of colder overnight temperatures, Kelowna RCMP say they’re seeing more dangerous fires at homeless encampments.

On Thursday afternoon, police released surveillance video of a fire along the Okanagan Rail Trail in the morning, near Wendell Place at Crowley Avenue.

Read more: Deaths among B.C.’s unhoused population jumped 75% between 2020 and 2021

Police say the fire engulfed a tent with an occupant inside. However, a fast response by emergency personnel led to the occupant being removed injury-free.

“The quick response more than likely saved others who were also sleeping at the time of the fire and avoided a potentially catastrophic situation,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton looking at new ways of dealing with homeless encampments'
Edmonton looking at new ways of dealing with homeless encampments

“As the temperatures lower, we are seeing more individuals experiencing homelessness using dangerous camp stoves and open flames in an attempt to keep warm,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie.

“This, of course, makes us extremely concerned for the well-being of the people in these encampments.”

Police say they and the City of Kelowna will be working with those experiencing homelessness to find ways to keep them warm.

Click to play video: 'Public gets first look at Kelowna’s new shelter'
Public gets first look at Kelowna’s new shelter
