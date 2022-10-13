Menu

Canada

Trio of pedestrians hit by cars in nearby Calgary neighbourhoods on Thursday

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 8:54 pm
Emergency responders attend to a pedestrian involved in a hit and run at the corner of 19 Street and 18 Avenue N.E. on Oct. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders attend to a pedestrian involved in a hit and run at the corner of 19 Street and 18 Avenue N.E. on Oct. 13, 2022. Global News

A pair of pedestrians were hit by vehicles within a couple of hundred metres of each other on Thursday afternoon in Calgary’s Vista Heights neighbourhood.

The first was just before 4p.m. at the corner of Valleyview Road and 19 Street N.E.

EMS and police confirmed a five-year-old child was struck by a car. That child was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

And at 5 p.m., a 50-year-old man was hit near 19 Street at 18 Avenue N.E. — just more than 200 metres away from the earlier collision — in what Calgary police said was a hit-and-run.

EMS said the man was in serious but stable condition and was in the process of being transported to hospital.

Police are looking for a dark grey, four-door Mitsubishi Galant sedan in relation to the hit and run.

The third collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was at Centre Street and 56 Avenue N.E. at just before 5:30 p.m, in nearby Thorncliffe.

A child was hit by a vehicle there, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said. Police noted the driver in that incident stayed on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

