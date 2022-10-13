Habitat for Humanity Canada cuts ties with Kamloops, B.C. chapter

Send this page to someone via email

An organization that has been helping Thompson Okanagan residents attain the goal of home ownership is in the midst of a seismic shift.

Effective today, Oct. 13, Habitat for Humanity Canada will disaffiliate Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, which now operates in Kamloops, Princeton, Lytton, Lillooet, Merritt, Prince George, McBride, Lumby, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Cache Creek, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Revelstoke.

That means the non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, has to immediately cease using the Habitat for Humanity brand and remove the Habitat name and logo from all of its social media accounts, advertising and other assets.

As of midday Thursday, that had yet to be done.

As for the reason why the change occurred, and what may be next, the Kamloops organization has yet to respond to inquiries.

The national organization, however, said it holds itself and every group that uses its name “to high operational and governance standards.”

“Each of the 48 local Habitat for Humanity organizations in Canada operate independently as separate non-profit organizations under the oversight of their own board of directors, but they must adhere to these high standards,” reads the national release.

“When they fail to do so, they compromise Habitat’s ability to serve families and maintain trust with community stakeholders, which is critical for Habitat affiliates to continue making a positive impact.”

Habitat for Humanity Canada officials said they had been working with the former affiliate, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, over the last year to help the organization meet Habitat for Humanity Canada’s mandatory standards through a defined process.

“However, the former affiliate was unable to meet these standards,” the release from the national organization stated.

“The families we serve are our number one concern and we have urged the former affiliate to confirm their continued support for the homeowners. While disaffiliation means that Habitat for Humanity is no longer operating in the communities served by the former affiliate, we are exploring ways in which we can continue to serve these communities.”

What this continued support would look like has yet to be explained.

Homeowners and other community partners with questions are encouraged to contact the former affiliate.