Teen hilariously squeaks after accidentally swallowing dog toy

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Texas teen squeaks when laughing after swallowing dog toy whistle'
Texas teen squeaks when laughing after swallowing dog toy whistle
A Texas teen was left squeaking earlier this year after swallowing the whistle from a dog toy. His mother said he accidentally swallowed the squeaker and later had it removed, but had filmed him squeaking when he laughed, joking he could show his future children.

Let this be a lesson to any teenagers trying to annoy their parents.

Johnathan Serrano, a 13-year-old from Montgomery, Texas, was trying to annoy his mom by chewing on a squeaker retrieved from inside a dog toy, when he accidentally swallowed the plastic piece and it became lodged in his esophagus.

Video taken by his mom, Mary Serrano, shows the teen squeaking with each laugh while waiting in the emergency room at the Conroe Regional Hospital earlier this year.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, has tickled the internet, but viewers were not the only ones left laughing.

“He was, like, king of the hospital,” Mary told ABC. “All of the doctors and nurses would go in there and be like, ‘Hey, can you make the noise for us?'”

Mary told Storyful that Johnathan was supposed to be getting ready for a Boy Scouts camping trip when the mishap occurred. Instead of packing, he was pestering her with the squeaker, so she pretended to slap him with an empty pop bottle. When he ducked to avoid the bottle, he swallowed the toy.

And while the video is super silly and funny, Johnathan said he was lucky it wasn’t more serious.

“I was afraid that the dog toy might move to a position that the air wouldn’t go through anymore.”

A picture of the squeaker that was removed from Johnathan Serrano's esophagus. View image in full screen
A picture of the squeaker that was removed from Johnathan Serrano’s esophagus. Courtesy / Mary Serrano via Storyful

Doctors put the teen to sleep and were able to retrieve the toy part using a scope.

Johnathan said that he’s enjoying his newfound fame, but Mary told Storyful it’s come at a cost.

“Long story short, this was not fun for him because he missed a very important camping trip with Boy Scouts that he was very much looking forward to,” she said.

Overall, the family is just overjoyed the teen managed to squeak through the situation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

