Traffic

City of Barrie closes part of Anne Street for bridge project

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:06 pm
Detour sign. View image in full screen
Detour sign. File / Global News

Anne Street in Barrie, Ont., between Donald and Henry streets will be partially closed for traffic starting Thursday.

City staff say the closure will last for about four weeks while crews reconstruct the Anne Street and Donald Street intersection, which is a part of the Anne Street Bridge replacement project.

The intersection at Anne Street and Donald Street will be closed to westbound and southbound traffic from Donald Street.

One lane will be maintained through the intersection for northbound and eastbound traffic from Anne Street to Donald Street and Wellington Street only, staff say.

People trying to access the Highway Pentecostal Church will still be able to do so via Henry Street.

City staff say Barrie Transit Buses servicing Route 5 will detour on Donald Street, with more details available on the city of Barrie’s website.

MTO began constructing a bridge on Anne Street in the spring of 2021, and the bridge is anticipated to open to traffic before the end of 2022.

