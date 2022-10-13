Naked man, chased by officers in Oakville, expected to face charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police anticipate laying charges against a man, seen naked on social media, who tried to evade officers near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road in Oakville on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the service said the man ran from officers just before 8 a.m. amid an investigation into a report of an assault and stabbing at a residence in the township.

“A suspect was identified and police engaged in a foot chase with that suspect,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

“The suspect was eventually taken into custody by police and while the investigation is still ongoing police anticipate laying charges.”

The pursuit, caught on video, involved a fully naked individual running south on Trafalgar with an officer giving chase.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer would eventually tackle the suspect and take him into custody.

Lola McKinnon, who posted the video on Twitter while in a vehicle with her dad on her way to school, characterized the incident as the “one of the most exciting things” she’s ever seen.

Anderson said the man was not seriously injured in the matter and was treated by EMS.