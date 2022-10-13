Menu

Crime

Naked man, chased by officers in Oakville, expected to face charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:10 pm
Halton police say a man who tried to evade police by running down an Oakville Road naked is likely to face multiple charges. View image in full screen
Halton police say a man who tried to evade police by running down an Oakville Road naked is likely to face multiple charges. Lola McKinnon / Twitter

Halton police anticipate laying charges against a man, seen naked on social media, who tried to evade officers near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road in Oakville on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the service said the man ran from officers just before 8 a.m. amid an investigation into a report of an assault and stabbing at a residence in the township.

“A suspect was identified and police engaged in a foot chase with that suspect,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

“The suspect was eventually taken into custody by police and while the investigation is still ongoing police anticipate laying charges.”

The pursuit, caught on video, involved a fully naked individual running south on Trafalgar with an officer giving chase.

An officer would eventually tackle the suspect and take him into custody.

Lola McKinnon, who posted the video on Twitter while in a vehicle with her dad on her way to school, characterized the incident as the “one of the most exciting things” she’s ever seen.

Anderson said the man was not seriously injured in the matter and was treated by EMS.

Halton Regional PoliceOakvillenaked manOakville newsTrafalgar Roadiroquois roadiroquois shore roadnaked man runningnaked man running from police
