Arrest made in Guelph arboretum stabbing

A student at the University of Guelph has been charged in connection with a stabbing earlier this month at the Arboretum.

Guelph police said the stabbing was reported in an area along a trail inside the campus on Oct. 3.

Police found a male with a minor stab wound to his arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

The suspect fled on foot, police said at the time.

Investigators originally believed that the attacker and victim were not known to each other, but police say that is no longer the case.

Guelph police and the University of Guelph’s Campus Safety Office identified a suspect.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Mississauga man turned himself in to police and was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 22.