Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in Guelph arboretum stabbing

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 11:27 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A student at the University of Guelph has been charged in connection with a stabbing earlier this month at the Arboretum.

Guelph police said the stabbing was reported in an area along a trail inside the campus on Oct. 3.

Police found a male with a minor stab wound to his arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

The suspect fled on foot, police said at the time.

Trending Now

Read more: Man injured in unprovoked stabbing at University of Guelph Arboretum

Investigators originally believed that the attacker and victim were not known to each other, but police say that is no longer the case.

Guelph police and the University of Guelph’s Campus Safety Office identified a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Mississauga man turned himself in to police and was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 22.

StabbingGuelph NewsStudentUniversity of GuelphVictimGuelph Police ServiceArboretum
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers