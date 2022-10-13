Menu

Crime

39-year-old man killed in two-car crash in Georgina

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 9:54 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say they are seeking witnesses and any video after a two-car crash in Georgina left a 39-year-old man dead.

Police said the crash happened on Wednesday just before noon in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Baseline Road.

A blue Volkswagen Golf driven by a 39-year-old man had crashed with a red Pontiac G6 driven by a 59-year-old woman.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Read more: 2 dead after collision in Markham, Ont. involving dump truck: police

The woman in the Pontiac was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward or anyone with dashcam footage or residential video surveillance.

