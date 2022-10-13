39-year-old man killed in two-car crash in Georgina

York Regional Police say they are seeking witnesses and any video after a two-car crash in Georgina left a 39-year-old man dead.
Police said the crash happened on Wednesday just before noon in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Baseline Road.
A blue Volkswagen Golf driven by a 39-year-old man had crashed with a red Pontiac G6 driven by a 59-year-old woman.
The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said
The woman in the Pontiac was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward or anyone with dashcam footage or residential video surveillance.
