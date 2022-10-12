Menu

Headline link
Politics

Legault to present his new cabinet on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2022 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'New CAQ caucus meets for first time following Oct 3rd election'
New CAQ caucus meets for first time following Oct 3rd election

Newly re-elected Quebec Premier Francois Legault will present his new cabinet on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Thus far, Legault has only confirmed that Christian Dube will remain health minister.

READ MORE: Quebec election: Legault’s tense relationship with Ottawa likely to now continue

Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party won 90 of 125 seats in the legislature in the Oct. 3 election.

Next Tuesday, Legault and fellow CAQ elected members will be sworn into office at the legislature in Quebec City.

A swearing-in ceremony for the 21 members of the official Opposition Liberals will also take place on Tuesday, while the 11 members of Quebec solidaire will be sworn in next Wednesday.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t serve two masters’: Parti Québécois leader refuses to swear oath to King

The three elected members of the Parti Quebecois will be sworn in on Friday, Oct. 21.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has already said he does not want to swear an oath to King Charles and has formally asked the legislature to be exempted from doing so. Before they can take their seats in the legislature, members are required to swear an oath to the King and to the Quebec people.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

New CAQ caucus meets for first time following Oct 3rd election
New CAQ caucus meets for first time following Oct 3rd election
