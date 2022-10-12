Homes evacuated, power shut off after gas leak near Adelaide Street underpass project

Several homes were evacuated and power was shut off to a portion of London’s Old East Village on Wednesday after a natural gas leak was reported near the site of a major construction project along Adelaide Street.

The gas leak was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 600-block of Adelaide Street, near Central Avenue and the CP Rail crossing, the London Fire Department said in a tweet.

The area is currently the focus of extensive infrastructure work as part of the long-awaited Adelaide Street underpass project.

The leak is believed to be connected to the construction work, said London Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland, however he noted he was unable to confirm who and what caused the accidental break and where.

“Enbridge Gas is in the process of shutting off the gas supply to that break. What they do is they shut it off, then the pressure has to release out of the lines and that scene will be totally stabilized,” Loveland said shortly before 4 p.m.

“We have a perimeter set up, London fire has, where we have evacuated an area. We have the people from that area sheltered in buses. Kids are coming home, so the command chief on scene was proactive and got some buses there.”

Adelaide Street remained closed between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street as of 4 p.m., while nearly 2,000 people near the scene and in the Old East Village were without power, according to London Hydro.

Kirkland said crews have been monitoring nearby homes with gas detectors to ensure that the leak isn’t causing natural gas to collect to dangerous, combustible levels. So far, he says, crews have seen no deflections of gas in the residences.

“The good thing (is) it’s venting and it’s venting into the atmosphere where it can’t get in accumulations to put in the explosive range … We’ve got a good wind blowing it around and it’ll just dissipate,” he said.

“Once they get that gas line all shut off and the pressure releases, then (the evacuation) will be lifted, because then we know the situation will be over, the gas will be dissipated and everything will be back to normal.”

It’s not entirely clear, however, when crews will get the green light to allow those evacuated to return home and for Adelaide to reopen.

“I can’t predict exactly when that will happen, I know everybody on scene, police, fire, Enbridge Gas, they’re all working hard to to resolve this issue,” Loveland said.

“It just appears to be an accident. It’s disrupting some people, but everything seems to be safe and it’s being stabilized, so there’s no concern. There’ll be some traffic disruptions and some people are going to be inconvenienced for a little while, but it’ll be back to normal.”

Motorists and pedestrians are expected to avoid the area for the time being and delays should be expected through the area as traffic is detoured.