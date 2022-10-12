SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

No timeline for unblocking Afghanistan aid, Trudeau says amid humanitarian crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2022 2:20 pm
Click to play video: '1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?'
1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?
WATCH: 1 year under Taliban rule - What has changed in Afghanistan? – Aug 15, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no timeline for when Canadian aid groups will be able to respond to a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Aid groups say Canadian officials have warned them that buying supplies or paying a driver to deliver food in Afghanistan would incur taxes for the Taliban, which could contravene anti-terrorism laws.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, and Canada lists the organization as a terrorist group.

Trending Now

Read more: Taliban talks undercut Canada’s ban on Afghanistan aid work, lawyers argue

The country is facing a shortage of food and medical supplies, so Australia and the European Union found workarounds to their own laws this spring to allow aid groups to help.

On Wednesday, Trudeau says Canada will find a way to help Afghanistan, but he offered no timeline or details.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, news emerged that Ottawa has been in regular talks with Taliban leaders.

