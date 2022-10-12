Sask. Health Authority assumes responsibility of 5 Extendicare homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has confirmed it has finalized an agreement with Extendicare Canada Inc. (ECI), which offers long-term housing, care and related services to seniors. The SHA has assumed operations of care services at all five Extendicare homes in Saskatchewan, effective Sunday, Oct. 9.

The transition of services to the SHA included a formal welcome for residents and staff in each home Tuesday with SHA senior leaders.

Details of the agreement include the transition of nearly 1,300 Extendicare staff to the SHA and the purchase of all five properties (one in Saskatoon, one in Moose Jaw and three in Regina).

The SHA’s goal with the transition is to provide safe, consistent, quality care for residents and families while maintaining stability during the staffing period of the homes. The SHA states that it is looking forward to developing its relationship with the residents, families and staff over the coming months.