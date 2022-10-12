Menu

Health

Saskatchewan COVID-19 wastewater numbers show dip in some communities

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 2:21 pm
According to the USask wastewater numbers, Prince Albert saw a notable dip in its RNA load. View image in full screen
According to the USask wastewater numbers, Prince Albert saw a notable dip in its RNA load. Files / Global News

The University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers released the COVID-19 wastewater numbers for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.

Saskatoon maintained its overall viral load from the last reporting period, while both North Battleford and Prince Albert saw a drop.

A 0.2 per cent dip was seen in Saskatoon for the reporting period up to Oct. 5.

The report noted that this was still considered a high load, adding that this was the 10th highest number seen in Saskatoon.

It was also noted that the subvariant proportions of this week’s data weren’t released, with the report saying “convergent evolution of mutation may affect the classification proportion of BA.2 subvariants.”

Overall viral RNA load found in Saskatoon’s wastewater. View image in full screen
Overall viral RNA load found in Saskatoon’s wastewater. USask

Read more: Flu shot bookings are now available for Saskatchewan residents

North Battleford saw a 12.1 per cent drop in its wastewater numbers, but the report still considered this a large load due to it being greater than the 10-week average.

The concentration for the reporting period up to Sept. 30 was recorded as the 11th-highest number recorded in North Battleford.

Overall viral RNA load found in North Battleford’s wastewater. View image in full screen
Overall viral RNA load found in North Battleford’s wastewater. USask

Read more: Omicron’s BQ.1.1 COVID-19 sub-variant. Why experts are watching it

Prince Albert saw a 61 per cent dip in its wastewater numbers for the reporting period up to Oct. 3.

The report noted that this was a significant decrease compared to last week’s numbers, and that the concentration was medium due to it being lesser than the 10-week average.

That concentration also marked it as the 17th-highest number recorded for Prince Albert.

Overall viral RNA load in the wastewater found in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
Overall viral RNA load in the wastewater found in Prince Albert. USask
COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsUniversity of SaskatchewanWastewaterBA.2viral load
