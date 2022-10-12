Flu shot bookings are now available for Saskatchewan residents

Send this page to someone via email

Bookings for the flu shot at clinics are now open for Saskatchewan residents. Those who wish to get the jab will start receiving them next week.

According to a release, flu shots are being administered at public health clinics, local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices as of Tuesday.

“Getting your flu shot is a simple thing you can do to stay healthy and prevent transmission to friends and family – especially those most at risk for severe outcomes,” stated Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

Residents can also receive their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment. Health officials state that all vaccinations are voluntary and being up to date on the COVID-19 booster doses is the best way to limit the virus’s transmission this fall and winter.

Officials say children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at an SHA public flu clinic, at a public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner. There will be selected physicians’ offices that will offer influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccines.

The release also stated that all residents 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine.

“Helping older adults maintain their health and wellness is a priority for our government,” stated Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley. “We’re investing more than $4 million this year to expand access to free high-dose flu shots to all seniors in Saskatchewan.”

Officials also announce something new this year. Saskatchewan residents will now have the option of booking vaccinations for the entire family in one appointment through the SHA’s online booking tool. Individual and group bookings can also be made by telephone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

The flu shots will be available free of charge at participating Saskatchewan pharmacies to any eligible resident of the province five years of age and older.

For further information on influenza symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit www.4flu.ca.

