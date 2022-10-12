Peterborough-area Conservative MPs Ferreri, Lawrence given new shadow cabinet roles

Send this page to someone via email

Two of the three Peterborough area MPs have new roles with the Conservative Party of Canada’s shadow cabinet.

On Wednesday, party leader Pierre Poilievre announced his “inflation-busting” shadow cabinet, which he says will take on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his “costly coalition” with the NDP and their plans “to continue to cripple the Canadian economy and make life more costly for Canadians.”

Among the 51-member shadow cabinet is Peterborough-Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri, who is now the shadow minister for families, children and social development. For the past year, she held the role of shadow minister of tourism.

In a Facebook post, Ferreri said the file is “significant” one for Canadians at all stages in their life such as from early childhood to collecting EI, to seniors collecting OAS, CPP and GIS. She said her party will “put the people first.”

“I take this responsibility as critic to the minister very seriously and will work closely with my colleagues to ensure there is timely and targeted access to supports for Canadians,” she said. “I will work to hold the minister to account to ensure basic services like getting a passport in a timely manner are met. We need service standards in this country. We need a government that is not just talking and virtue signalling but acting and delivering on their mandates.

“We need a government that isn’t wasting taxpayers’ money on bureaucracy and punitive taxes,” she added. “Canadians deserve accountability and transparency and strong leadership with vision, compassion and common sense.”

As well, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Philip Lawrence is now the associate shadow minister for finance and middle-class prosperity (tax reform). He was previously the party’s shadow minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for eastern, central and southern Ontario.

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MP Jamie Schmale maintains his role in the party’s shadow cabinet as shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations, announced last year by former party leader Erin O’Toole.

The Conservative Party posted its full list on its website.

