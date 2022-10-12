Menu

Comments

Crime

N.B. woman charged with second degree murder in death of Maugerville man

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:28 pm
A 30-year-old New Brunswick woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man from Maugerville, outside Fredericton.

According to RCMP, officers and members of Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a home on Highway 105 on Oct. 9 at around 7 p.m.

It was reported a man had been assaulted.

RCMP said their members arrived to find the man “unconscious and gravely injured.” He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man, later identified as Alexander “Andy” Ladds, died in hospital the next day.

“Through the investigation, the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit determined his death to be the result of a homicide,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Less than 24 hours after responding to the initial report, police identified a person of interest in connection with the investigation. On October 10, at approximately 7 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested at a residence in Newcastle Creek without incident.”

Jodie Carrie Clark, who is from the Minto area, has since appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with second-degree murder. She was remanded into custody and will be back in court on Nov. 1.

New Brunswick RCMPNB homicideAlexander LaddsJodie Carrie ClarkMaugerville assaultMaugerville homicideNB second degree murderseccond degree murder
