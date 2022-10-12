OPP investigate serious collision between 2 SUVs outside Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in hospital after a serious crash west of Guelph.

Wellington County OPP were notified about a collision between two SUVs around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They, along with local fire departments and Guelph-Wellington paramedics, went to an area on Wellington Road 30 at Township Road 3 in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Two occupants in one of the vehicles were taken to a trauma centre.

The passenger is said to have life-threatening injuries, while the driver has serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital but their condition was not disclosed.

Story continues below advertisement

The roads were closed for several hours as Wellington County OPP along with the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are investigating this crash.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.