West Kelowna mayoral candidates look to a brighter future

Election night is nearing and in West Kelowna, B.C., there are two mayoral candidates to choose from: the incumbent who is a longtime West Kelowna resident and a Peachland man who said he is running, in part, for the sake of a healthy democracy.

Incumbent Gord Milsom is seeking voter support for a second term. He’s lived in West Kelowna for 30 years and was a city councillor before running for mayor. As such, he has some ideas about what needs to be done and what needs to be finished.

Milsom said the Rose Valley water treatment plant should be complete by the spring/summer of 2023.

He also said because “West Kelowna is the place to be,” now is the time to complete an Official Community Plan, which will provide a guideline for future growth.

According to the 2021 census, West Kelowna has grown by 11 per cent to 36,078 people.

Other key issues in his platform are subsidized housing, continued work with the Westbank First Nations and adding more police resources.

Another thing he’d like to make happen if elected is a new fire hall in Lakeview Heights. It’s a priority because the existing fire hall is 50 years old.

“I believe that I’ve got experience, I’ve got the passion for our community to move us forward in a good way,” Milsom said.

Peachland’s Andrew Kwaczynski is Milsom’s only competition.

Kwaczynski moved to the Okanagan Valley in 2004 and said he thinks it’s time for a fresh new face at the head of the table.

Also, he didn’t like that the mayor had no challengers.

“My personal opinion is that anyone who is on a higher position, it should be no more than two terms (in office),” he said.

He also has concerns about transportation and the idea that council is poised to get a raise in the new year.

West Kelowna had a Remuneration Task Force look into salaries last year and in June recommended that the mayor’s salary should be boosted from $76,203 to $88,240 and councillor wages should rise from $25,439 to $30,884.

Council approved the hike and that means the raises will take effect next January, after municipal elections are held this October.

Kwaczynski would like to see systemic change that would see municipalities operate more like a Swiss Parliamentary System.

“Every major decision is made by people, not by the politicians, not by government, by people. There are plebiscites and the people deciding what to do and how to do it,”

Kwaczynski’s looking for things to be done differently.

“I have ideas, I have great ideas how to do it,” he said. “I will do it … democratically. I will ask for people input for our major projects: What we should do, how we should do it?”

Advanced polls are open Thursday Oct. 13 till 8 p.m. The final day to cast a vote is this Saturday Oct. 15 until 8 p.m.

All voting can be done at one of these locations:

Westbank Lions Community Centre – 2466 Main St.

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School – 2010 Daimler Dr.

Mar Jok Elementary School – 2101 McDougall Rd.

Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.