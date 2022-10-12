Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following stabbing that sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 10:04 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested one person following a stabbing in the area of Aylmer and Wolfe streets on Oct. 11, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the street in the area of Aylmer and Wolfe streets.

When officers arrived, they learned a verbal disagreement between two men known to each other had escalated, leading to one of them being stabbed.

Trending Now

Read more: Weekend stabbing in Lindsay sends 1 to hospital: police

The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. Police say the victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failure to comply with a release order — other than to attend court.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimepeterborough stabbingWolfe Street StabbingAylmer Street Stabbing

