Peterborough man arrested following stabbing that sends 1 to hospital: police

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the street in the area of Aylmer and Wolfe streets.
When officers arrived, they learned a verbal disagreement between two men known to each other had escalated, leading to one of them being stabbed.
The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. Police say the victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 28-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failure to comply with a release order — other than to attend court.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.
