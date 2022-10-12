Menu

Four people injured in serious east London, Ont. multi-vehicle collision

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 7:49 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Four people were transferred to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle collision in east London, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

At 12:20 a.m., emergency crews received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road.

Status of injuries remain unknown at this time.

Highbury Avenue at Hamilton Road remains closed in all directions while the investigation continues and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

