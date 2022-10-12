Four people injured in serious east London, Ont. multi-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were transferred to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle collision in east London, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

At 12:20 a.m., emergency crews received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road.

Status of injuries remain unknown at this time.

Highbury Avenue at Hamilton Road remains closed in all directions while the investigation continues and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Southbound merge lane from Highbury Avenue onto Hamilton Road is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. See full media release here: https://t.co/dqgKf4OeMY — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) October 12, 2022

More to come.