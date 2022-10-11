Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision involving streetcar reported in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a multiple-vehicle collision in Toronto involving a streetcar.

In a tweet, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area.

Officers said four vehicles and a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar were involved in the collision.

Toronto paramedics said no one was transported to hospital from the scene.

According to police, Queen Street East is closed from Rainsford Road to Woodbine Avenue.

COLLISION:

Woodbine Ave & Queen St E

– reports of a multi-vehicle crash

– police o/s

– officers confirmed 4 drivers/vehicles involved, and a TTC streetcar @TTCnotices

– @TorontoMedic o/s

ROAD CLOSURE: Queen St E closed from Rainsford to Woodbine

– expect delays#GO1980928

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2022

