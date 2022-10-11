Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision involving streetcar reported in Toronto

Police are investigating after a multiple-vehicle collision in Toronto involving a streetcar.
In a tweet, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area.
Read more: 1 person injured, another in custody after shooting in Toronto: police
Read More
Officers said four vehicles and a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar were involved in the collision.
Toronto paramedics said no one was transported to hospital from the scene.
Trending Stories
According to police, Queen Street East is closed from Rainsford Road to Woodbine Avenue.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments