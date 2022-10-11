Menu

Traffic

Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision involving streetcar reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 7:05 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are investigating after a multiple-vehicle collision in Toronto involving a streetcar.

In a tweet, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area.

Officers said four vehicles and a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar were involved in the collision.

Toronto paramedics said no one was transported to hospital from the scene.

According to police, Queen Street East is closed from Rainsford Road to Woodbine Avenue.

Advertisement
