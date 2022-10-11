Fredericton roundabout open but concerns raised about accessibility

Send this page to someone via email

The Brookside Drive roundabout in Fredericton is now open and Ability NB is sharing some concerns it has about the accessibility of the new infrastructure that connects many residents to essential businesses.

Haley Flaro, Ability NB’s executive director, said many clients live in that area and the intersection-turned-roundabout is an essential link to groceries, medical services and pharmacies.

“The jury is still out about the accessibility of roundabouts and impact on pedestrians and citizens,” she said. “We want to be extra cautious about people with a disability, especially people with mobility devices, or those that may take longer to cross, crossing at the intersections or at the crosswalks.”

Flaro said lighting the roundabout is critical, with extra lighting at the crosswalks.

She said it should have clear advanced notice that crosswalks are integrated into the roundabout, with bright flashing lights to tell drivers to stop.

It also requires smooth paved transitions from the sidewalk to the crosswalk.

Before the construction, the area was a four-way intersection, and people were used to cars having to stop, leaving time for people to cross with a little bit less worry.

Roundabouts, Flaro said, promote free-flowing traffic and stopping typically isn’t on the mind of drivers.

“One of the things I really wish that municipalities, service districts would consider, is not opening a location until all your fluid pathways are in place,” she said.

The Brookside Drive and Ring Road intersection is heavily trafficked with more than 36,000 vehicles passing through it daily, according to the government. The provincial government contributed $5 million to the project.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said work continues, including the removal of the old off-ramps. Once that’s done, it said the sections leading on to the crosswalks will be paved.

When someone presses the crosswalk button, an audio message is played in both official languages indicating there are amber flashing lights but that cars are still moving through the roundabout and people should proceed with caution.

As for those who use the crosswalk, it is an improvement.

Andy Tuckey walks the Brookside Drive area frequently and worked as a flagger while the roundabout was under construction.

“Before it would be like you have to take your life into your own hands but now it’s not that bad,” he said Tuesday. “(You) just got to learn to watch the cars and press the button when it is time.”

