Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police look to identify driver of Jeep who offered ride to girl

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 2:52 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested are investigating a suspicious person incident after a girl was offered a ride home. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are asking to the public to be aware after a suspicious person incident was reported recently.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Oct. 6, a resident called to report their daughter was walking home from school on Glenforest Boulevard when she was approached by an unknown man in a gold Jeep with a black tire on the back. The man reportedly asked the girl if she required a ride home. However, a friend of the girl approached and the vehicle fled the scene.

Read more: Whitby teen arrested for role in security car flipping in Peterborough

The suspect was described as possibly in his 40s, had a buzz cut, dark brown hair, and a sparse moustache.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Online safety' Ask the Expert: Online safety
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagSuspicious Person tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers