Peterborough police look to identify driver of Jeep who offered ride to girl

Peterborough police are asking to the public to be aware after a suspicious person incident was reported recently.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Oct. 6, a resident called to report their daughter was walking home from school on Glenforest Boulevard when she was approached by an unknown man in a gold Jeep with a black tire on the back. The man reportedly asked the girl if she required a ride home. However, a friend of the girl approached and the vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect was described as possibly in his 40s, had a buzz cut, dark brown hair, and a sparse moustache.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.

