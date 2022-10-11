Menu

Economy

SaskEnergy seeks public opinion on proposed rate hike

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 2:49 pm
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in-person/virtual public meetings in Regina and in Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskEnergy’s 2022 Delivery and Commodity Rate Application. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in-person/virtual public meetings in Regina and in Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskEnergy’s 2022 Delivery and Commodity Rate Application.

The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is seeking input from stakeholders and the public on a proposed SaskEnergy rate hike.

Read more: SaskEnergy and SaskPower looking to raise rates

SaskEnergy is seeking a rate increase of 16.8 per cent in the first year, which is an average of $11.95 per month for residential customers. It would be followed by increases of 2.9 per cent and three per cent in 2023 and 2024.

The panel is holding a public meeting Tuesday in Saskatoon starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotel to allow feedback from stakeholders and the public.

Regina will host its public meeting Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Centre.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP calls for changes to new SaskPower, SaskEnergy fees

The panel encourages the public to participate in the review.

“It is important that people have access to the information, ask questions and can express their opinion regarding the rate application from SaskEnergy,” said panel chair Albert Johnston.

“It is important that the panel hears this input as we consider the application and make our recommendations to the government.”

Read more: Province approves first SaskEnergy natural gas rate increase in 7 years

The final decision on any rate hike lies with the provincial cabinet.

