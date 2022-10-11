New Cirque du Soleil set to premiere in Montreal in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Cirque du Soleil will present its new show titled Echo, in a world premiere in Montreal next April.

This will be the 20th show created by the circus group, and will explore the balance between humans, animals and the planet they share. The narrative framework will be based, in particular, on the main female protagonist Future.

Cirque du Soleil promises the public will rediscover the universe of the circus with high-flying acrobatics.

The centerpiece of the production will be a giant cube, as high as a two-story building.

Echo is set to kick off on April 20, 2023 at the Old Port of Montreal for a series of performances, before it goes on an international tour.

Cirque du Soleil has signed a ten-year agreement with the Old Port to present new creations or classics.

The first year of this collaboration concluded with the show “Kooza” during the summer. That show broke a record number of tickets sold in Montreal, according to Cirque President Stéphane Lefebvre.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 11, 2022.