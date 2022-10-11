Menu

Traffic

Woman struck in Vancouver’s DTES becomes city’s 9th traffic fatality of the year

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 12:24 pm
Vancouver police said the city's ninth pedestrian fatality of the year occurred on Thanksgiving evening, around 7:40 p.m. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said the city's ninth pedestrian fatality of the year occurred on Thanksgiving evening, around 7:40 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say a woman who was struck and killed in the Downtown Eastside on Monday evening is the city’s ninth pedestrian fatality of the year.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said a sedan was travelling west on Powell Street and the woman was struck crossing the street mid-block near Gore Street.

She was rushed to hospital and later died, police confirmed.

The driver remained at the scene and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, police added.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

