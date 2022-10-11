Woman struck in Vancouver’s DTES becomes city’s 9th traffic fatality of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say a woman who was struck and killed in the Downtown Eastside on Monday evening is the city’s ninth pedestrian fatality of the year.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said a sedan was travelling west on Powell Street and the woman was struck crossing the street mid-block near Gore Street.

She was rushed to hospital and later died, police confirmed.

The driver remained at the scene and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, police added.

0:41 Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in East Vancouver Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in East Vancouver – Sep 15, 2022

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

Advertisement