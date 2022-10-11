Emergency services respond to fire at Kitchener homeless encampment

Send this page to someone via email

On Twitter, Waterloo Regional Police announced that there has been a fire at the homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener.

“Waterloo Regional Police and Kitchener Fire Department are responding to several reports of a fire in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener,” police wrote at 9:39 a.m.

They also said that Victoria Street has been closed between Weber and Duke streets as a result of the fire.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the fire has been extinguished but remains under investigation.

Police said more information will be forthcoming.

