Crime

Emergency services respond to fire at Kitchener homeless encampment

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 10:27 am
File photo of the homeless encampment at Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener. View image in full screen
File photo of the homeless encampment at Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

On Twitter, Waterloo Regional Police announced that there has been a fire at the homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener.

“Waterloo Regional Police and Kitchener Fire Department are responding to several reports of a fire in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener,” police wrote at 9:39 a.m.

They also said that Victoria Street has been closed between Weber and Duke streets as a result of the fire.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the fire has been extinguished but remains under investigation.

Police said more information will be forthcoming.

