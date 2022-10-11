Russia adds Facebook owner Meta to ‘terrorists and extremists’ list: report

Send this page to someone via email

Russia’s financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia in March. In court, Meta’s lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.

Russia rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian cities on Monday in what the United States called “horrific strikes,” killing civilians and knocking out power supplies, in its most widespread air attacks since the start of the war in February.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It has denied deliberately attacking civilians.

