Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police release image of man they say punched woman in the face

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 8:55 am
Police release an image of the suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman downtown. View image in full screen
Police release an image of the suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman downtown. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released an image of a man who is wanted after a woman was assaulted on Monday night in the downtown core.

Police said they responded to a call at around 9 p.m. for an assault south of Yonge and Wellesley streets.

Investigators allege the man approached a woman and punched her in the face.

He then walked north on Yonge Street toward Wellesley Street, police said.

Trending Stories

It is unknown if the man and woman knew each other.

Read more: Police release video of suspect wanted in Toronto sexual assault investigation

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, about five feet 10 inches, with a slim build and short light brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and a grey backpack.

Police have released his image and are asking anyone who can identify him to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagYonge Street tagdowntown toronto tagToronto assault tagWellesley Street tagassault toronto tagToronto assault investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers