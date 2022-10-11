Toronto police release image of man they say punched woman in the face

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of a man who is wanted after a woman was assaulted on Monday night in the downtown core.

Police said they responded to a call at around 9 p.m. for an assault south of Yonge and Wellesley streets.

Investigators allege the man approached a woman and punched her in the face.

He then walked north on Yonge Street toward Wellesley Street, police said.

It is unknown if the man and woman knew each other.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, about five feet 10 inches, with a slim build and short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and a grey backpack.

Police have released his image and are asking anyone who can identify him to come forward.