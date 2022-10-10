Five-way race for Penticton, B.C., mayor well underway

Send this page to someone via email

The five-way race for the mayor’s seat in the City of Penticton is well underway.

Incumbent John Vassilaki is seeking his second term as mayor. He previously served four consecutive terms as a city councillor from 2002-2014, and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014.

“The reason I decided to run for a second term is that I love the job I do, I love Penticton, and I love the citizens. They’re a part of my family,” said Vassilaki.

“I’ve lived here for 66 years, and I want to do nothing but the best for the community and for the citizens. If you love the work that you do, you will do ten times better than being here for any other reason and some candidates are here for other reasons.”

But it might not be an easy race as Vassilaki is up against four other candidates: Julius Bloomfield, Jason Reynen, Corey Hounslow, and Owen Hayward.

Julius Bloomfield is a local realtor and currently finishing his first term on council. He previously ran for mayor in 2011, coming in second behind Dan Ashton.

“I’ve done my apprenticeship, I’ve done my time on council now and there’s things that I would like to see done differently,” said Bloomfield.

“I think that I am a little more progressive than the incumbent mayor. I think I bring some different ideas, different perspectives, not radical but keeping things on an even keel.”

Another strong candidate is political newcomer, Jason Reynen who is a local business owner and co-founder of Clean Streets Penticton.

The group, Clean Streets Penticton, has taken matters into its own hands when it comes to property crime. To date, the group has recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of items, while also helping out at Penticton Regional Hospital by escorting staff to their vehicles.

“Why did I decide to run? Well in our current position with our current council and current mayoral candidates I just felt like I would be a good fit,” said Reynen.

“I believe I bring something different to the table, obviously with Clean Streets and everything else that has grown, I believe that I could help the city through some of the troubles that they’re having right now.”

Up next another political newcomer, Valley Ink and Body Piercings shop owner Corey Hounslow.

“I decided to run as mayor of Penticton this year after seeing the town that I’ve loved for so long just spiralling downward,” said Hounslow.

“This used to be a tourist mecca and nowadays we don’t see tourists like we used to. There’s too much crime, there’s not enough housing to bring employees in to town to run businesses, and it’s just gotten a little out of hand.”

And rounding out the ballot is semi-retired Penticton resident Owen Hayward who is running a word-of-mouth campaign.

“In acknowledgment of truth and reconciliation I say this, I feel shame for the treatment and suffering endured by the indigenous peoples across this land inflicted by the nation of Canada and acknowledge that most Canadians go about our lives on unceded lands and territories. I personally commit to efforts that support healing and reconciliation,” said Hayward.

“I’m frustrated with our current municipal government, and I believe many of the people of Penticton are as well and that is why I’ve stepped forward and offer to lead Penticton as mayor.”

All candidates agree that public safety seems to be at the forefront of this election. From prolific offenders, property crime, the overdose crisis, and frontline workers facing burnout.

“For the past four years the main concerns that council has, and their number one priority was crime, safety, housing, and the wellness of our frontline workers,” said Vassilaki.

Last year the city conducted a $75,000 community safety review that looked at all protective services in Penticton.

“That has been carried out. We’re awaiting the results and they’re late, which is frustrating but at least we know they’re coming,” said Bloomfield.

“I am an advocate for the car 40 program. I brought that motion to council, and it got passed. We brought it to UBCM and presented it to provincial ministers and I’m hoping to get a car 40 program here very shortly,” said Bloomfield.

The car 40 program pairs RCMP officers with mental health workers to respond to mental health-related calls.

Meanwhile, Reynen says it’s time for a different approach when it comes to crime and prolific offenders.

“Sharing between the groups as we have by law, RCMP, some of the groups like Clean Streets, our citizens on patrol and just sharing information will probably help curb some of the crime,” said Reynen.

“But we get our repeat offenders it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Affordable housing and a dwindling housing supply is also a major concern for Penticton voters. Hayward says he would push for more development.

“I will realistically amend zoning, offer incentives and initiatives, particularly to local builders and developers and partially on affordability and the environment,” said Hayward.

“I will end the pattern of Penticton municipal governments endlessly stalling progress by arguing over almost every housing development.”

And top of mind for most of Penticton is the lake-to-lake bike route. It’s the first civic election since council supported the approximately $8-million project and construction began.

Vassilaki says the project was done properly but will make improvements in the future if necessary.

“All those things we have to analyze and make sure to re-engineer if you want to call it that and make improvements where improvements need to be made,” said Vassilaki.

Bloomfield also supports the lake-to-lake bike route and agrees some changes could be made if needed.

“The way to look at the bike lane is that we have to ask ourselves what is a city? The city is the people, the people that are in the city. And as a city, as a municipality, we have to provide services for all of those people and not all of the people use all of those services,” said Bloomfield.

However, Hounslow says the project should have gone to a public referendum.

“A $2-million grant to spend $14 million just logistically doesn’t seem right these days,” said Hounslow.

“I watch this bike lane being that it is right outside of my door, all day long, every day, and I see a lot more shopping carts than I do bicycles.”

Hounslow says if elected he would look into finishing the project while the four other candidates say that if elected, the project will be completed.

“We don’t want half-done projects, so we do want it completed. I would like to see if we could review it, and see if we can make some subtle changes. Maybe save some money and put money back in the pockets of our community,” said Reynen.

As candidates wrap up their campaigns it is now time for voters to decide who they want next to lead Penticton.

General Election Day is on October 15.