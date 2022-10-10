Menu

Crime

Police name man killed in triple shooting at North York indoor soccer field

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 1:13 pm
Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge was killed, police say. View image in full screen
Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge was killed, police say. TPS

Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting at an indoor soccer field in North York on Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

They found three men with gunshot wounds — their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said.

All three were taken to hospital, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.

Toronto police identified the victim as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero from Woodbridge.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

Toronto police officers were called to an indoor soccer field in North York for reports of a triple shooting. View image in full screen
Toronto police officers were called to an indoor soccer field in North York for reports of a triple shooting. Global News
