Police name man killed in triple shooting at North York indoor soccer field

Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting at an indoor soccer field in North York on Sunday evening.
Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
They found three men with gunshot wounds — their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said.
All three were taken to hospital, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.
Toronto police identified the victim as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero from Woodbridge.
— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca
