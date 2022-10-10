Police name man killed in triple shooting at North York indoor soccer field

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting at an indoor soccer field in North York on Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

They found three men with gunshot wounds — their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said.

All three were taken to hospital, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.

Toronto police identified the victim as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero from Woodbridge.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

View image in full screen Toronto police officers were called to an indoor soccer field in North York for reports of a triple shooting. Global News