Decommissioned fire truck stolen, found abandoned in Niagara Falls neighbourhood: police

A decommissioned fire truck was stolen and found abandoned in a residential neighbourhood in Niagara Falls early Monday, police say.

In a news release, Niagara Regional Police said officers responded to Buckeye Crescent, near the QEW and McLeod Road, at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a possible abandoned stolen vehicle.

Police said a full-sized fire truck was found in the middle of the road.

“Witnesses report that at approximately 1:30 a.m. they saw two persons believed to be youth males exit the truck and run from the area,” the release said.

The fire truck had damage to its passenger-side front bumper, windshield and mirror, officers said.

The driver-side door was left open.

Firefighters went to the scene and told officers that the truck was decommissioned and not being used by the department.

View image in full screen Officers responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Handout / Niagara Regional Police

Police said officers have since been in contact with the registered owner and are investigating to determine further details regarding the incident, including where the vehicle had been stored before it was stolen.

Police added that a “large tow service” was needed to remove the truck.

Officers said the only description they have of the suspects is that one of them had a red jacket and a backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

