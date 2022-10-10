Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Decommissioned fire truck stolen, found abandoned in Niagara Falls neighbourhood: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 12:56 pm
Police said the truck was found parked in the middle of Buckeye Crescent. View image in full screen
Police said the truck was found parked in the middle of Buckeye Crescent. Handout / Niagara Regional Police

A decommissioned fire truck was stolen and found abandoned in a residential neighbourhood in Niagara Falls early Monday, police say.

In a news release, Niagara Regional Police said officers responded to Buckeye Crescent, near the QEW and McLeod Road, at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a possible abandoned stolen vehicle.

Police said a full-sized fire truck was found in the middle of the road.

“Witnesses report that at approximately 1:30 a.m. they saw two persons believed to be youth males exit the truck and run from the area,” the release said.

Read more: Two Ontario residents arrested near Moosomin, Sask. after semi theft

The fire truck had damage to its passenger-side front bumper, windshield and mirror, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver-side door was left open.

Firefighters went to the scene and told officers that the truck was decommissioned and not being used by the department.

Trending Stories
Officers responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. Monday. View image in full screen
Officers responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Handout / Niagara Regional Police

Police said officers have since been in contact with the registered owner and are investigating to determine further details regarding the incident, including where the vehicle had been stored before it was stolen.

Police added that a “large tow service” was needed to remove the truck.

Officers said the only description they have of the suspects is that one of them had a red jacket and a backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year' Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year
Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagStolen Vehicle tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara Falls tagStolen Fire Truck tagfire truck stolen tagBuckeye Crescent tagFire truck stolen Niagara tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers