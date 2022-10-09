Menu

Environment

Special weather statement with strong winds issued for nearly entire province

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 5:32 pm
Environment Canada's weather alert map for B.C. as of 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Environment Canada's weather alert map for B.C. as of 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Environment Canada

A special weather statement with strong winds has been issued by Environment Canada for nearly the entire province of B.C.

“Winds will pick up Monday as a cold front swings across the province,” said Kristi Gordon, a Global BC meteorologist.

“The winds are not expected to reach warning criteria of roughly 60-70 km/h gusts.”

Read more: Wildfire sparks 10 km west of Duncan, B.C. on Vancouver Island

Concerns lie with dry and drought-stricken trees that may topple with the gusty winds, according to Gordon.

“Power outages and danger from falling branches or trees are possible,” Gordon said.

Read more: 21 more daily heat records fall; B.C. cities brush up against 30 C

The special weather statements have been issued for much of the province including Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Sunshine Coast, Whistler, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan Valley and the Southern Gulf Islands regions.

“A cold front will sweep through the South Coast Monday afternoon bringing our first wind event of the season,” Environment Canada said.

“Northwest winds 40 km/h gusting 60 can be expected and will be strongest near the water and along the frontal passage. Conditions will ease Monday night as the front exits the province.

“Little to no precipitation accumulation is expected during this time.”

People are encouraged to head over to Environment Canada’s weather alert webpage for more information.

Read more: Arid September for many communities across B.C.

Currently, there are 190 wildfires burning in the province.

The BC Wildfire Service is well aware of the incoming winds and officials said the service will be monitoring all of the active fires in the province.

Click to play video: 'Drought creates catastrophic conditions for spawning salmon' Drought creates catastrophic conditions for spawning salmon
