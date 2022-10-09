Special weather statement with strong winds issued for nearly entire province

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement with strong winds has been issued by Environment Canada for nearly the entire province of B.C.

“Winds will pick up Monday as a cold front swings across the province,” said Kristi Gordon, a Global BC meteorologist.

“The winds are not expected to reach warning criteria of roughly 60-70 km/h gusts.”

Concerns lie with dry and drought-stricken trees that may topple with the gusty winds, according to Gordon.

“Power outages and danger from falling branches or trees are possible,” Gordon said.

Story continues below advertisement

The special weather statements have been issued for much of the province including Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Sunshine Coast, Whistler, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan Valley and the Southern Gulf Islands regions.

View image in full screen Environment Canada’s weather alert map for B.C. as of 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Environment Canada

“A cold front will sweep through the South Coast Monday afternoon bringing our first wind event of the season,” Environment Canada said.

“Northwest winds 40 km/h gusting 60 can be expected and will be strongest near the water and along the frontal passage. Conditions will ease Monday night as the front exits the province.

“Little to no precipitation accumulation is expected during this time.”

People are encouraged to head over to Environment Canada’s weather alert webpage for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, there are 190 wildfires burning in the province.

The BC Wildfire Service is well aware of the incoming winds and officials said the service will be monitoring all of the active fires in the province.