Cyclist taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision, police say

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after her bike was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to area of Danforth and Langford avenues for reports a cyclist and vehicle were involved in a collision.

Police said the incident took place around 12:34 p.m.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a female patient to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

