Traffic

Cyclist taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 1:20 pm
Police on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in the Danforth and Langford avenues area. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in the Danforth and Langford avenues area. Steve Rafuse/Global News

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after her bike was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to area of Danforth and Langford avenues for reports a cyclist and vehicle were involved in a collision.

Police said the incident took place around 12:34 p.m.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a female patient to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

