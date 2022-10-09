Cyclist taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision, police say

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after her bike was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to area of Danforth and Langford avenues for reports a cyclist and vehicle were involved in a collision.
Police said the incident took place around 12:34 p.m.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a female patient to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
