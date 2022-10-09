Alberta police watchdog investigating arrest of 16-year-old boy with autism

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Report Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with autism on Oct. 2 in St. Albert.

Ryley Hawthorne was playing on the Lacombe Playground near his grandparent’s house — an area he was familiar with, according to his family — when he was first reported to police as being a suspicious person.

The first call came in around 4:30 p.m. but police were not able to locate the boy when they arrived at the park. A second call of the same nature — “male suspect who was observed to be acting in an erratic behaviour,” according to RCMP — came in about an hour later.

St. Albert RCMP were able to locate Ryley on the second attempt, however, they were not able to identify him, as he is non-verbal, his mother, Laura Hawthorne later wrote in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

Police were not aware at the time of Ryley’s autistic designation.

Police arrested Ryley and held him in the cells at the detachment where he began to self-harm, police said in a news release on Friday. He was taken to a hospital following a review by EMS staff just before 7 p.m.

Ryley’s family filed a missing person report around 7:30 p.m. Police were then able to identify the boy and connect him with his family.

The GoFundMe was started Thursday to help support the Hawthorne family with legal fees.

“Given the gravity of the incident, Haggerty Law views the activation of ASIRT as a potentially positive development. We look forward to reviewing ASIRT’s report and hope it will serve some justice,” said the family’s lawyer, Patrick B. Haggerty.

The review by ASIRT will look into the police handling of the incident.