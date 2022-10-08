Police close off part of Hazeldean, man barricaded inside residence

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has closed off several blocks in the Hazeldean neighborhood Saturday afternoon in response to “a barricaded man inside a residence.”

The residential complex is on the corner 68 Avenue across from a green space.

It is believed the man may have a weapon, however police told Global News there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The area along 96 Street between 64 Avenue and 69 Avenue are blocked off in the south central neighbourhood, and police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.