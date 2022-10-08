Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police close off part of Hazeldean, man barricaded inside residence

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 6:15 pm
An area of Hazeldean has been closed off by EPS Oct. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
An area of Hazeldean has been closed off by EPS Oct. 8, 2022. Global News/Eric Beck

The Edmonton Police Service has closed off several blocks in the Hazeldean neighborhood Saturday afternoon in response to “a barricaded man inside a residence.”

The residential complex is on the corner 68 Avenue across from a green space.

Trending Stories

It is believed the man may have a weapon, however police told Global News there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The area along 96 Street between 64 Avenue and 69 Avenue are blocked off in the south central neighbourhood, and police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton tagHazeldean tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers