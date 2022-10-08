Menu

Sports

Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada brass should leave before they ‘burn it to the ground,’ minister says' Hockey Canada brass should leave before they ‘burn it to the ground,’ minister says
Hockey Canada is losing more major sponsors amid the amplifying calls to revamp or replace the national governing body. It stems from how the organization handled sex assault claims and had a secret slush fund to settle with accusers. Mike Armstrong reports on the sponsors taking action over Hockey Canada's inaction.

The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.

Hockey N.L. said in a statement posted Friday to its website it will not be submitting its $3-per-player participant fee to Hockey Canada while the national governing body is under independent review.

Read more: Hockey Canada’s resistance to change in face of sponsor exodus baffles expert

Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny since May, when it was revealed that an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a $3.55-million lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players in London, Ont., in 2018.

It has also come to light that Hockey Canada kept a fund partly maintained by minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault and abuse claims.

Click to play video: '‘Heads should roll’ member of BC Hockey Hall of Fame demands Hockey Canada changes' ‘Heads should roll’ member of BC Hockey Hall of Fame demands Hockey Canada changes
‘Heads should roll’ member of BC Hockey Hall of Fame demands Hockey Canada changes

Hockey New Brunswick said Friday it would withhold the fees, following similar moves by provincial bodies including the Ontario Hockey Federation, Hockey Quebec and Hockey Nova Scotia.

Hockey N.L. also announced Thursday that it recently established a sexual violence prevention program for its members, as well as an LGBTQ2+ policy, but it stopped short of cutting ties with Hockey Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
