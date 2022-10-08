Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season game

Send this page to someone via email

The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko.

Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

In four exhibition games, Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contract after playing eight seasons in the KHL.

“This season is very interesting for me,” said the 5-foot-11, 194-pound left-winger. “My game now is not good.

“Every day I learn (about) the NHL. The NHL is a little different than the KHL. I think every day (I am) getting better.”

Kuzmenko gave the Canucks a 4-0 lead with just six seconds remaining in the second period. After stepping out of the penalty box, he took a pass from Tanner Pearson, used his speed to get behind Arizona’s defence and put the puck between the legs of Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau sees plenty of potential in Kuzmenko.

“He can score,” said Boudreau. “Give him a shot, give him a chance, and he can score.

“He’s still learning this game. He played his whole life overseas and it’s a different game. He likes to do a lot of stickhandling. His shot is as good as anybody’s. That’s a pretty good weapon when you have it.”

Bo Horvat, on the power play, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record.

The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their pre-season on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boise, Idaho.

Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko made just seven stops to earn the shutout. Vejmelka stopped 28 shots for the Coyotes.

The Canucks were 0-3-2 in their first five pre-season games but then rallied for back-to-back wins, beginning with a 5-4 defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in Abbotsford.

“We’ve got to be happy with the way we finished,” said Horvat, the team’s captain. “We can put the beginning of it in the past and just move on from now.

“There were a lot of good things. Our power play looked good, and our penalty kill was really good the last couple of games. We’re finally getting some linemates and people together.”

The Canucks have been hampered by injuries.

Forward Brock Boeser missed the entire pre-season after having hand surgery. Forwards Phillip Di Giuseppe and IIlya Mikhheyev are also sidelined.

Veteran defenceman Tyler Myers is expected to miss up to four weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury while defenceman Travis Dermott has a concussion.

Forward Conor Garland left Friday’s game in the second period, but Boudreau didn’t think it was serious.

Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said the injuries have allowed the Canucks to look at players such as Joshua and defencemen Jack Rathbone and Christian Wolanin.

“The good thing is that we have seen a lot of our depth players,” he said. “I’m really happy to see the younger players pushing the older guys in practice and giving us some hard decisions about the opening night roster.”

During the game, the Canucks announced they traded centre Jason Dickinson and a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Riley Stillman.

The 24-year-old Stillman played 52 games with Chicago last season, recording a career-high 12 points from two goals and 10 assists, plus 36 penalty minutes. The Peterborough, Ont., native also registered 67 blocked shots, ranking fifth on the team.

Dickinson, a native of Georgetown, Ont., played 62 games for the Canucks last season, collecting five goals and 11 points. The 27-year-old spent six seasons with the Dallas Stars after being selected in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2013 draft.

The move will save the Canucks some money. Dickinson was scheduled to earn US$2.65 million this year and next. Stillman’s contract is US$1.35 million this year and next.

The Canucks open their regular season on Wednesday in Edmonton.

Horvat opened the scoring on a power play, earning his first goal of the pre-season by deflecting an Oliver Ekman-Larsson shot past Vejmelka at 3:29 of the first period.

Vancouver went ahead 2-0 at 6:14 after Vejmelka gave away the puck behind his own net. Curtis Lazar picked it up and fed it to Joshua in front of the net.

Pettersson made it 3-0 at 8:58 of the second period when he took a pass from Kuzmenko and ripped a shot over Vejmelka’s shoulder.

NOTES: Arizona was outshot 10-1 in the first period and didn’t register their shot until just 75 seconds remained in the period… Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes skated during the morning practice but didn’t dress for the game… The Canucks open the season with five road games. They return home for an Oct. 22 match against Buffalo.

