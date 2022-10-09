Thanksgiving Monday 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on Thanksgiving Monday.

What’s open:

Public Transit

GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule

TTC will be on Sunday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.

Attractions

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Movie theatres will be open.

Museums

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores

Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods locations.

What’s closed:

LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.

Provincial and municipal government offices.

Toronto Public Library branches.

Some grocery stores.

No mail delivery.

Banks and some retail stores.