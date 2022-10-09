Thanksgiving Monday 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on Thanksgiving Monday.
What’s open:
Public Transit
- GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule
- TTC will be on Sunday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.
Attractions
- The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Movie theatres will be open.
Museums
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stores
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Some grocery stores.
- No mail delivery.
- Banks and some retail stores.
