Canada

Thanksgiving Monday 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 6:00 am
A closed sign in a store in Ontario on Thursday January 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A closed sign in a store in Ontario on Thursday January 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on Thanksgiving Monday.

What’s open:

Public Transit

  • GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule
  • TTC will be on Sunday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.

Attractions

  • The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Movie theatres will be open.
Trending Stories

Museums

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores

  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.

What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
