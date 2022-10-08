Menu

Canada

$70M lottery jackpot still unclaimed in Ontario, $1M prizes drawn

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 11:05 am
The $70 million jackpot was not claimed in Friday's draw, OLG says. View image in full screen
The $70 million jackpot was not claimed in Friday's draw, OLG says. Isaac Callan/Global News

A lottery jackpot of $70 million remains unclaimed for another week, with several million dollar prize winners drawn around Ontario.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said its Lotto Max Millions jackpot was not won in Friday’s draw, although six separate $1 million tickets were picked.

Winners for the Max Millions $1 million prizes bought their tickets in Simcoe County, Haliburton and Muskoka area, York Region, Scarborough and Brampton. The sixth ticket was bought online, organizers said.

Trending Stories

An Encore ticket also worth $1 million was bought in York Region.

Read more: What are the odds of winning big on Lotto Max?

Another two tickets worth $500,000 each were bought in Prince Edward Hastings County and Toronto’s North York.

Story continues below advertisement

Other prizes, all worth upwards of $100,000, were sold in Newmarket, Huron County and Norfolk County.

Organizers urged those who had bought tickets to check them.

