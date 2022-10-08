$70M lottery jackpot still unclaimed in Ontario, $1M prizes drawn

Send this page to someone via email

A lottery jackpot of $70 million remains unclaimed for another week, with several million dollar prize winners drawn around Ontario.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said its Lotto Max Millions jackpot was not won in Friday’s draw, although six separate $1 million tickets were picked.

Winners for the Max Millions $1 million prizes bought their tickets in Simcoe County, Haliburton and Muskoka area, York Region, Scarborough and Brampton. The sixth ticket was bought online, organizers said.

An Encore ticket also worth $1 million was bought in York Region.

Another two tickets worth $500,000 each were bought in Prince Edward Hastings County and Toronto’s North York.

Other prizes, all worth upwards of $100,000, were sold in Newmarket, Huron County and Norfolk County.

Organizers urged those who had bought tickets to check them.