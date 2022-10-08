Diesel jumps 13 cents overnight in N.S. after interrupter clause invoked

Send this page to someone via email

The cost of diesel in Nova Scotia jumped overnight on Saturday after an interrupter clause was invoked.

Diesel went up by 13.7 cents, with Nova Scotians now paying a minimum of $2.26 per litre for self-service at the pump.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most at the pump. Prices for diesel in that region now range from $2.28 to $2.30 per litre.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) announced Friday afternoon it will be invoking its interrupter clause to adjust the cost of diesel.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” the utility said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after an interrupter clause was already invoked three days prior to raise the cost of diesel, when it went up by 11.9 cents.

The cost of gasoline was not affected by the interrupter and remains unchanged since Friday.

However, pump prices for gasoline went up by eight cents on Friday, just ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. Nova Scotians are paying a minimum of $1.65 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline. For Cape Bretoners, the cost can go up to $1.69 per litre.