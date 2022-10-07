Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Superyacht connected to sanctioned Russian tycoon docks in Hong Kong

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 7, 2022 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian counteroffensive rapidly progresses as Russia stands firm on illegal annexations' Ukrainian counteroffensive rapidly progresses as Russia stands firm on illegal annexations
Ukraine's forces are making rapid progress in reclaiming parts of the country from Russia. As Crystal Goomansingh reports, the gains haven't prompted Moscow to back down on its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions or its claims of alleged military successes.

A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen.

The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after traveling for over a week from Vladivostok, Russia, its last port of call.

Read more: Russia’s Putin turns 70 with prayers for ‘health and longevity’ as Ukraine crisis deepens

Mordashov is one of Russia’s richest billionaires, with an estimated wealth of over $18 billion according to an estimate by Bloomberg. He is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia’s largest steel and mining company.

He was sanctioned by the U.S., the United Kingdom and the European Union in February after Russia invaded Ukraine. Mordashov has since attempted to challenge the sanctions against him in European courts.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVB, the megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, is seen off Hong Kong Island outside Victoria Harbour on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. View image in full screen
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVB, the megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, is seen off Hong Kong Island outside Victoria Harbour on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. (TVB via AP)

U.S. and European authorities have seized over a dozen yachts belonging to sanctioned Russian tycoons to prevent them from sailing to other ports that are not affected by the sanctions. Russian oligarchs have begun docking their yachts at ports in places like Turkey, which has maintained diplomatic ties with Russia since the war began.

The Nord, which measures 141.6 meters (464.6 feet), has two helipads, a swimming pool and 20 cabins. The yacht is currently sailing under a Russian flag.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagHong Kong tagUkraine Russia tagalexey mordashov tagalexy morashov russia tagalexy morashov yacht tagrussia hong kong tagrussian tycoon tagRussian tycoon Alexey Mordashov tagrussian tycoon alexy morashov tagyacht alexy morashov tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers