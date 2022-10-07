Advance voting opens this weekend in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Eligible voters in Guelph will be able to vote ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Starting on Saturday, polls will open for advance in-person voting.

Advance polls will also open Sunday and Thanksgiving Day Monday, and again from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

Residents who are planning to vote in advance must bring a piece of identification that bears the voter’s name and a Guelph address.

That includes an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario photo card, lease or rental agreement.

However, a Canadian passport will not be accepted as valid ID.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline to register to vote by mail at guelph.ca/vote is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.