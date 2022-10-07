Advance voting opens this weekend in Guelph

Eligible voters in Guelph will be able to vote ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Starting on Saturday, polls will open for advance in-person voting.
Advance polls will also open Sunday and Thanksgiving Day Monday, and again from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16.
Residents who are planning to vote in advance must bring a piece of identification that bears the voter’s name and a Guelph address.
That includes an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario photo card, lease or rental agreement.
However, a Canadian passport will not be accepted as valid ID.
The deadline to register to vote by mail at guelph.ca/vote is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
