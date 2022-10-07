Menu

Advance voting opens this weekend in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 7, 2022 4:57 pm
A vote sign is seen in Toronto on Oct. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A vote sign is seen in Toronto on Oct. 7, 2022. Matthew Bingley / Global News

Eligible voters in Guelph will be able to vote ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Starting on Saturday, polls will open for advance in-person voting.

Advance polls will also open Sunday and Thanksgiving Day Monday, and again from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

Read more: Guelph has 2nd candidate in mayoral race

Residents who are planning to vote in advance must bring a piece of identification that bears the voter’s name and a Guelph address.

That includes an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario photo card, lease or rental agreement.

However, a Canadian passport will not be accepted as valid ID.

The deadline to register to vote by mail at guelph.ca/vote is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

 

