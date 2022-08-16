Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph has 2nd candidate in mayoral race

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 16, 2022 3:57 pm
Danny Drew filed nomination papers to run for mayor in the Oct. 24 election. View image in full screen
Danny Drew filed nomination papers to run for mayor in the Oct. 24 election. danny4mayor.com

The deadline to sign up as a candidate for Guelph municipal election is this Friday — and current Mayor Cam Guthrie only now has his first registered competitor.

In a release, Danny Drew says they value democracy.

“Elections aren’t the only the times we ought to debate issues and hold politicians to account for their records, and having an incumbent mayor acclaimed would be a disaster for Guelph,” Drew said.

The self-described “non-binary communist” listed seven main pillars to their platform, such as addressing housing affordability, including by bringing in a vacancy tax, and accessible, expanded and free transit.

Read more: Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie officially registers for re-election bid

Drew also pledges to manage growth to serve citizens and the environment, not developers, as well as addressing police oversight and accountability.

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal elections in Ontario are scheduled for Oct. 24.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagGuelph News tagMayor tagCandidate tagCam Guthrie tagMayoral tagDanny Drew tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers