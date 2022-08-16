Guelph has 2nd candidate in mayoral race

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline to sign up as a candidate for Guelph municipal election is this Friday — and current Mayor Cam Guthrie only now has his first registered competitor.

In a release, Danny Drew says they value democracy.

“Elections aren’t the only the times we ought to debate issues and hold politicians to account for their records, and having an incumbent mayor acclaimed would be a disaster for Guelph,” Drew said.

The self-described “non-binary communist” listed seven main pillars to their platform, such as addressing housing affordability, including by bringing in a vacancy tax, and accessible, expanded and free transit.

Drew also pledges to manage growth to serve citizens and the environment, not developers, as well as addressing police oversight and accountability.

Municipal elections in Ontario are scheduled for Oct. 24.