Canada

Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Barrie, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 4:20 pm
A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus while walking past an open sign in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, February 11, 2021. View image in full screen
A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus while walking past an open sign in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, February 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Thanksgiving long weekend will bring turkey and some disruptions to regular operating hours across the Barrie, Ont., region.

With Monday, Oct. 10, being a federal holiday, it will not be business as usual for many services.

Closed

  • There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, Oct. 10.
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday.
  • Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later throughout the week.
  • Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
  • Recreation/community centres will be closed on Monday.
  • Beer Store locations across the province will be closed for business on Monday.
  • All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.
  • Most grocery stores in Barrie will be closed on Monday.
  • Most malls will be closed on Monday, including Georgian Mall.
Read more: Muslim youth organization organizes charity run for Barrie Food Bank

Open

  • Some restaurants will be open.
  • Both Barrie Cineplex locations will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.
  • Most Shoppers Drug Marts in the city are open on Monday, with hours varying depending on location.
  • The Rexall at 68 Maple Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Rexall at 567 Essa Rd. is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Other locations are closed.
  • Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule for Oct. 10.
Click to play video: 'Making those Thanksgiving leftovers last' Making those Thanksgiving leftovers last
Making those Thanksgiving leftovers last
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
