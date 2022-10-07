Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Barrie, Ont.

The Thanksgiving long weekend will bring turkey and some disruptions to regular operating hours across the Barrie, Ont., region.
With Monday, Oct. 10, being a federal holiday, it will not be business as usual for many services.
Closed
- There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, Oct. 10.
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday.
- Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later throughout the week.
- Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
- Recreation/community centres will be closed on Monday.
- Beer Store locations across the province will be closed for business on Monday.
- All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.
- Most grocery stores in Barrie will be closed on Monday.
- Most malls will be closed on Monday, including Georgian Mall.
Open
- Some restaurants will be open.
- Both Barrie Cineplex locations will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.
- Most Shoppers Drug Marts in the city are open on Monday, with hours varying depending on location.
- The Rexall at 68 Maple Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Rexall at 567 Essa Rd. is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Other locations are closed.
- Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule for Oct. 10.
