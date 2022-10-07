Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Thanksgiving long weekend will bring turkey and some disruptions to regular operating hours across the Barrie, Ont., region.

With Monday, Oct. 10, being a federal holiday, it will not be business as usual for many services.

Closed

There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, Oct. 10.

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday.

Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later throughout the week.

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Recreation/community centres will be closed on Monday.

Beer Store locations across the province will be closed for business on Monday.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Most grocery stores in Barrie will be closed on Monday.

Most malls will be closed on Monday, including Georgian Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

Open

Some restaurants will be open.

Both Barrie Cineplex locations will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

Most Shoppers Drug Marts in the city are open on Monday, with hours varying depending on location.

The Rexall at 68 Maple Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Rexall at 567 Essa Rd. is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Other locations are closed.

Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule for Oct. 10.

4:39 Making those Thanksgiving leftovers last Making those Thanksgiving leftovers last