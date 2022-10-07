SIU concludes suspect’s injury was not the result of action by Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Guelph police officers have been cleared by the province’s police watchdog of any wrongdoing.

The Special Investigations Unit was looking into a case where a man was injured as he was trying to avoid being apprehended by the Guelph Police Service.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14 when police were first notified by a woman who claimed her ex-boyfriend was at her home.

During the course of the investigation, the SIU determined the man jumped from a second-floor window at the back of the building and broke his heel.

Director Joseph Martino concluded that the presence of the officers had nothing to do with the injury and the file is now closed.

Story continues below advertisement