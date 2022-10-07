Menu

Health

Emergency room at Ontario hospital closing until December due to staff shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 11:55 am
The trauma bay is photographed during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. View image in full screen
The trauma bay is photographed during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A rural Ontario hospital is closing its emergency department until December due to a shortage of nurses.

South Bruce Grey Health Centre says the Chesley hospital emergency room is closing today with a scheduled reopening date of Dec. 2.

The health-care organization says the decision to close the ER for eight weeks follows a series of short-notice, temporary closures that are not a “sustainable approach” for staff and the community.

Read more: Long COVID plan, funding decisions in the works, Moore says

The health centre says it will evaluate levels of service that can be offered at its four hospital sites during the closure, noting that it anticipates staffing will be a challenge “for the foreseeable future.”

A news release also notes that the hospital has been relying on agency nurses to fill shifts, but that solution is costly and makes staff nurses feel undervalued because they make less money.

The shutdown follows a spate of temporary emergency room closures at hospitals across Ontario over the last several months due to lack of staff.

Click to play video: 'Photos of patients laying in Peterborough hospital ambulance bay reignites call for Bill 124 repeal' Photos of patients laying in Peterborough hospital ambulance bay reignites call for Bill 124 repeal
Photos of patients laying in Peterborough hospital ambulance bay reignites call for Bill 124 repeal
